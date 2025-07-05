Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.79. The company has a market capitalization of $128.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

