Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 3,120 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.1% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,067,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,668,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,799 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,736 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,777,000 after purchasing an additional 434,415 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,750,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.50. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $90.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.