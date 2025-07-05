Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,989,525,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,079,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,011,983 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 701.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,470,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $705,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,977,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827,317 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $257,618,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.3%

BMY opened at $47.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.62. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 4,250 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

