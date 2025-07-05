Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 499.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,066,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $14,232,829,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $575.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $543.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $575.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

