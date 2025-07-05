Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 1,967 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $243.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.71. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

