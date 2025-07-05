Brookstone Capital Management Sells 31,233 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 31,233 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449,158 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,209,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,707,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $123.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.37. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

