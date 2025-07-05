Brookstone Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 158,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 107,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 31,910 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,987,000.

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $48.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

