Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 80,999 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,999 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 94,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $28.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

