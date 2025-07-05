Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 33,159 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 153.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,159 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.96.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 425,016 shares of company stock worth $8,437,440 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.1%

QUALCOMM stock opened at $162.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $211.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.