Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,731 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,436 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $12,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $271.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.28 and a 200 day moving average of $291.78. The company has a market capitalization of $259.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 25.98%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Miguel Milano sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $106,251.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,922.55. The trade was a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $332,922.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,196,573.30. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,842. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.08.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

