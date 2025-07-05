Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,740,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,649 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,643,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,013,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,651,000 after purchasing an additional 452,063 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,444,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,500,000 after purchasing an additional 103,951 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $135.81 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.96. The company has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.73.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

