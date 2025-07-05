Brokerages Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target at $112.82

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.82.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WYNN

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

In other news, major shareholder Tilman J. Fertitta bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.62 per share, with a total value of $6,762,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 13,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,060,000. This represents a 0.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $208,375.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,439.92. This represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 120.7% in the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 69.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,408.3% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 421 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $105.52 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $107.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.03 and a 200-day moving average of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.