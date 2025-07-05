Brokerages Set The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Price Target at $271.11

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $287.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TRV

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $264.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.15. Travelers Companies has a fifty-two week low of $200.40 and a fifty-two week high of $277.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,650.91. The trade was a 32.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total value of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201 over the last 90 days. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.