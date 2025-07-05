Brokerages Set Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK) PT at $68.92

Shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BIRK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIRK. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 642.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

BIRK stock opened at $49.34 on Friday. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.84 million. Birkenstock had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Birkenstock will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

