Brokerages Set Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Target Price at $20.80

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Bandwidth Stock Down 0.4%

Bandwidth stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $477.35 million, a P/E ratio of -45.83 and a beta of 1.84.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $174.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bandwidth

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $72,335.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,769.08. This represents a 41.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $27,695.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 47,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,292.58. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,611 shares of company stock worth $612,318 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter worth about $7,916,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 303.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after acquiring an additional 296,199 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 524,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 200,387 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 285,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 133,715 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bandwidth by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,249,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 112,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

