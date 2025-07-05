Brickley Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brickley Wealth Management trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,468 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,183,000 after acquiring an additional 832,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $279,993,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 191.3% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 805,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,347,000 after buying an additional 528,761 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,562,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,273,227,000 after buying an additional 456,535 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $428.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $308.67 and a 1 year high of $428.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $399.44 and its 200 day moving average is $390.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.