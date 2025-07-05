Brickley Wealth Management Has $336,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Brickley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

