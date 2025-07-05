Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $12,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Linde by 1,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 63 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.90.

Linde Price Performance

LIN stock opened at $475.83 on Friday. Linde PLC has a one year low of $408.65 and a one year high of $487.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $461.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $223.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

