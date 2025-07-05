Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 11,562 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,562 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $16,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEHC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 165.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. UBS Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

GEHC stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.14. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.72 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

