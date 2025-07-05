Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,556 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $27,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,670,565,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 14,486.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $354,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,151 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in TJX Companies by 689.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $313,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,689,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in TJX Companies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,300,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,561 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $125.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.03. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.71 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The company has a market cap of $140.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

