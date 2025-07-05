Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,380 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $29,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,365,658,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210,193 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7,887.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,855 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,801,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average is $73.44. The stock has a market cap of $271.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

