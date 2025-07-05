Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Purchases 1,175 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $125,350,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,672 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 345,319 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $107,867,000 after buying an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $293.80 on Friday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.36.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.17.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $865,843. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

