Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 90,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $283.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

