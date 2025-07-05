Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Acquires 415 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $730,716,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,663,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,427,000 after buying an additional 6,213,923 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,663,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,701,000 after buying an additional 1,723,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,052,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,434,000 after buying an additional 958,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 8,789.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 815,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,508,000 after buying an additional 806,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $79.50 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The stock has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a $0.5675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on MetLife from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

