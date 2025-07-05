Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LNDGet Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $3.88. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 13,382 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 976.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

