Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and traded as high as $3.88. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 13,382 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Trading Up 1.2%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 227.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 30,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 976.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Company Profile

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil and internationally. It operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, livestock, Cotton, and Other.

