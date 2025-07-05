Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.

VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,448,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,257,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,837,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 14,608.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,322,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,533,972,000 after purchasing an additional 889,286 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.65.

NYSE:BX opened at $155.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.42. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.05%.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $3,461,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 475,336 shares in the company, valued at $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Private Credit Stra Blackstone bought 1,660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 1,666,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,000,005. This represents a 24,898.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

