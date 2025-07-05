Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,706 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,602,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,790 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Black Hills by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,845,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,975,000 after purchasing an additional 326,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Black Hills by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,402,000 after purchasing an additional 35,077 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,725,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Black Hills by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,037,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,721,000 after purchasing an additional 37,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $56.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70. Black Hills Corporation has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.73 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 68.88%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

