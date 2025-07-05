Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 348 ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML)

Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ASML by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S increased its stake in shares of ASML by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 165,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $794.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $578.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $749.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $722.72. The company has a market cap of $312.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 51.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. Analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $806.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $913.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.