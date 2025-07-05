Best Retail Stocks To Follow Now – July 4th

Tesla, Apple, and Microsoft are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is selling goods and services directly to consumers, such as department stores, supermarkets, online retailers and specialty shops. They provide investors with exposure to consumer spending trends and retail market dynamics. Performance metrics like same-store sales, inventory turnover and e-commerce growth are often used to evaluate retail stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $313.56. 58,042,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,137,163. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. Tesla has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.29, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.36. 34,955,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,618,682. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.14. The company has a market cap of $3.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $498.25. 13,984,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,692,275. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $500.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $459.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.37.

