Best Medical Stocks To Follow Now – July 4th

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Centene, Hims & Hers Health, Walmart, AbbVie, and Elevance Health are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies in the healthcare sector, encompassing pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare service providers. These companies research, develop, manufacture, and distribute treatments, diagnostic tools, and patient-care solutions. Investing in medical stocks offers exposure to healthcare innovation and demographic-driven demand, but carries risks from regulatory approvals, clinical-trial outcomes, and policy changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $308.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,161,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,771. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $448.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $779.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,450,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $775.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $799.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Centene (CNC)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

CNC traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 33,741,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,446,665. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.22. Centene has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $80.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNC

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,394,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,391,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average of $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.02. Hims & Hers Health has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $72.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.29. 7,686,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,082,978. Walmart has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.33. The firm has a market cap of $784.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,905. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $163.63 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.30 and its 200-day moving average is $188.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Elevance Health (ELV)

Elevance Health, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Shares of ELV traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $348.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $78.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $389.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.31. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $347.21 and a 52 week high of $567.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELV

Featured Stories