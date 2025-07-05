Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Insider Sells $47,254.52 in Stock

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $47,254.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,599.86. This trade represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $297.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.66. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $40.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 million. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 4.60%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.96%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 3,002.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 174,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after buying an additional 40,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of Bankwell Financial Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

Get Our Latest Report on Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.