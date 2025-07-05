Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 35,234 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,728,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,424,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 9,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.29.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $240.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $154.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.