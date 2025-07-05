Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,316,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 373,064 shares during the period. Linde accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.34% of Linde worth $2,941,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 68,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,662,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $475.83 on Friday. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $408.65 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $451.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.90.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

