Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,988,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.42% of NIKE worth $1,332,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.25. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.49.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered their price target on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.19.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

