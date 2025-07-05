Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 2,175,194 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,175,194 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.91% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $2,441,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 20.0%

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $83.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58. The firm has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $84.22.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.