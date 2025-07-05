Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $937.98 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,432 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of Deere & Company worth $937,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 186,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,829,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $517.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $506.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.24. The stock has a market cap of $140.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $556.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $513.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $515.19.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.