Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,439,769 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 691,690 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,012,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 166,265 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $35.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

