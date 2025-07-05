Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,212,000 after purchasing an additional 465,832 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 116,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKR opened at $39.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.00. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $49.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 31.40%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

