Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,266 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWG Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 23,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Argus set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.56 and a 1-year high of $49.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.36%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

