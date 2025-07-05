Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $316,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $283.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.65.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

