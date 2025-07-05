Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $305,000 in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,499 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $121,742,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,290,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $192,617,000 after buying an additional 293,406 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after buying an additional 12,819,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 265,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,018,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVS opened at $67.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $72.51. The firm has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.57.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.06.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

