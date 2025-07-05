Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $242,000 in Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Alerus Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 666,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 363,617 shares in the last quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new position in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,849,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,557,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 2,346.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 287,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 276,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alerus Financial by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 527,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,145,000 after buying an additional 229,932 shares in the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alerus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $22.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $579.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.70. Alerus Financial has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

Alerus Financial Increases Dividend

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.20 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 7.81%. Research analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALRS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Alerus Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

