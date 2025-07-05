Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,705 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 781.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 876,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,765,000 after purchasing an additional 24,462 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NHI. Wedbush upgraded shares of National Health Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

National Health Investors Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $70.80 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $86.13. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.73.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.13 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.