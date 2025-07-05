Aviance Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,692 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conning Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 27.4% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $49,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 639,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,244,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 62.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,669,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $104,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 771,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. This trade represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.86%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

