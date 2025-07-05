Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 630 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,780,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,265,813,000 after acquiring an additional 706,317 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,734,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,774,381,000 after purchasing an additional 463,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,688,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,496,939,000 after purchasing an additional 131,268 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,212,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,109,931,000 after buying an additional 33,962 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,935,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $773,355,000 after buying an additional 145,978 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total transaction of $50,629,589.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Argus set a $295.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.24.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $294.00 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.76 and a 200 day moving average of $268.05. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.61%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

