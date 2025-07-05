Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 59,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 70.8% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRU. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.15.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU opened at $109.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.58%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

