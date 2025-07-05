Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,019.0% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 38,039,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,446,000 after acquiring an additional 37,296,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,990,000 after purchasing an additional 719,584 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,658,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,286,000 after purchasing an additional 470,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 700,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,639,000 after purchasing an additional 415,172 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

FLOT stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.