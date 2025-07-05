Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $81.05.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.0762 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

