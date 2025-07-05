Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $726,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 109,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $860,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 55.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $100.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.96. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52-week low of $87.28 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.26.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.85%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

