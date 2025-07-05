Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.06 Million Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $117.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.21 and its 200 day moving average is $115.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.55 and a 12-month high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.32%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.88.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

